Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST

Noida: Some unidentified persons broke into a government school in Chhajarsi in Noida on Saturday and stole mid-day meal utensils and technical gadgets from there.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the staff found the locks of the school broken.

“Unidentified people broke into the school premises and decamped with school property,” said the school principal.

The stolen items included aluminium utensils, buckets, steel cutlery, ceiling fans in classrooms, uniform sets, plastic chairs, microphone, amplifier chargers and a few school records.

Based on the school principal’s complaint, a case was registered at the Phase 3 police station for burglary (Indian Penal Code Section 380) against the unidentified burglars.

Police said the value of stolen goods — government property — was not much.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the suspects. Most of the stolen property was related to the mid-day meal programme. The perpetrators had broken the main gate locks to enter the school premises,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station.

We will also investigate the role of school staffers who might have provided inside information to the burglars, said the police. A probe is underway, and the suspects will be nabbed soon, the SHO added.

