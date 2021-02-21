Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
Noida: Some unidentified persons broke into a government school in Chhajarsi in Noida on Saturday and stole mid-day meal utensils and technical gadgets from there.
The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the staff found the locks of the school broken.
“Unidentified people broke into the school premises and decamped with school property,” said the school principal.
The stolen items included aluminium utensils, buckets, steel cutlery, ceiling fans in classrooms, uniform sets, plastic chairs, microphone, amplifier chargers and a few school records.
Based on the school principal’s complaint, a case was registered at the Phase 3 police station for burglary (Indian Penal Code Section 380) against the unidentified burglars.
Police said the value of stolen goods — government property — was not much.
“We are scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the suspects. Most of the stolen property was related to the mid-day meal programme. The perpetrators had broken the main gate locks to enter the school premises,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station.
We will also investigate the role of school staffers who might have provided inside information to the burglars, said the police. A probe is underway, and the suspects will be nabbed soon, the SHO added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida appeals to its residents for support in Swachh survey-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid effect: Noida’s 35th annual flower show goes virtual
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four members of Sunder Bhati gang booked for threatening victim to withdraw case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foggy February: Experts explore reasons behind ‘unusual’ weather phenomenon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Bhangel elevated road to resume on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath
- The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors can again go to Delhi, if govt makes things difficult: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Noida, farmers say they halted Bihar-bound train; cops, railways differ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Rail roko’ stir: Farmer groups miss the train in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top officials get Covid vaccine jab in Gautam Budh Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox