Greater Noida: 1,249 apply for free sewer connections in 15 days

The Greater Noida authority has received as many as 1,249 applications from residents in the last 15 days for a free sewer connection, officials said on Monday.

On June 7, the authority launched a campaign to provide sewer connections to residents of urban villages in Greater Noida. It has set up camps at different places for the same.

Residents can avail of the free connection offer by bringing an Aadhaar card to the camp and a photograph for the application form. They can apply till June 30. And, as many as 15 Greater Noida villages have been earmarked where camps have been set up.

Chief executive officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), NG Ravi said that with the campaign to provide free sewerage connections to the households, the authority aims at making the city free from sanitation issues while ensuring cleanliness.

GNIDA, senior manager (sewer), Vinod Sharma said, “To avail the service residents are not required to visit the office as these camps are set up within the villages only.”

The camps have been set up at primary schools and wedding halls, community halls, among other places by the authority.

As per the information from Greater Noida authority officials, Greater Noida has been developed on the land from as many as 124 villages, and almost all villages have been provided with sewer infrastructure.

“Almost all villages have sewer infrastructure in place now. However, these are yet to be connected with the main sewer line and the process is underway,” said Sharma of GNIDA.

Notably, a case is currently ongoing in the National Green Tribunal regarding sewage disposal by around 93 villages, falling under the jurisdiction of GNIDA.

In a report submitted before the tribunal in February this year, GNIDA stated that it was working to achieve 100% result so that sewage generated by pre-existing villages (existing before the constitution of GNIDA) is not thrown in the open, or drains, ponds, or protected areas, HT had reported.