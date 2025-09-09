Greater Noida: 25-yr-old kills cousin over messaging his wife, arrested

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his 35-year-old cousin to death and dumping the body in a nullah over messaging and video calling his wife in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on September 2, police said, adding that the body was fished out on September 6 after locals spotted it. On September 6, locals spotted the body in a nullah near the Jalpura village ground, about 2.1 km from Aimnabad, and alerted the police. (HT Photos)

Police identified the deceased as Naseem (single name), a carpenter who resided in Bisrakh’s Aimnabad village.

“On September 6, locals spotted the body in a nullah near the Jalpura village ground, about 2.1 km from Aimnabad, and alerted the police. It was later identified with the help of his bike, parked nearby,” said a police officer involved in the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“The deceased’s family had also filed a missing person’s complaint at the Bisrakh police station following his disappearance. When his brother raised suspicion on his cousin, Ikrar Saifi, 25, who also lives in the same house and is a carpenter, he was detained,” the officer added.

During questioning, Saifi revealed that Naseem had been texting and video calling his wife for some time. “Saifi had counselled Naseem in the past as well. But on September 2, when his wife informed him again that she was being video called from several unidentified numbers and Naseem was pressuring her to talk, Saifi planned to kill him,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

“Saifi called Naseem to meet for some work and took him towards the Jalpura village side. When they reached near the ground, Saifi stopped the bike and confronted him, demanding to check his phone. During their heated argument, he strangled him and dumped the body in a nearby nullah,” the DCP added.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspect at Bisrakh police station on September 6. Further investigation is underway, police added.