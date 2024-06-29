 3 kids killed after under-construction wall collapses in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
3 kids killed after under-construction wall collapses in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Jun 29, 2024 05:55 AM IST

It is suspected that the wall’s foundation had turned weak following the heavy rain on Friday morning, and it collapsed by evening

At least three children died and five others sustained injuries on Friday evening after an under-construction wall collapsed at a village in Surajpur locality of Greater Noida, officers said.

The incident happened at the under construction home of a man named Saghir where eight children from his extended family were playing near the wall. (HT Photo)
The incident happened at the under construction home of a man named Saghir where eight children from his extended family were playing near the wall. (HT Photo)

It is suspected that the wall’s foundation had turned weak following the heavy rain on Friday morning, and it collapsed by evening, they said.

According to Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the incident occurred in Khodna Kalan village around 7.45pm.

“The incident happened at the under construction home of a man named Saghir. Eight children from his extended family were playing near the wall. Around 7.45pm, a wall of the house collapsed on the children. The family made efforts to rescue the children while the locals alerted police,” said the ADCP.

ALSO READ| Delhi rain hits 88-year high in June rainfall; IMD forecasts more to come | 10 Updates

Police teams reached the spot by 8pm and rushed the eight children to a nearby hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, three children were declared dead on arrival while five others were admitted for treatment, the officer said.

“The deceased were identified as Ahad (4), Alfiza (2) and Adil (8). The injured are identified as Ayesha (16), Hussain (5), Sohna (12), Wasil (11) and Sameer (15). Doctors said the injured children are stable,” Katheria said.

All the eight children are related to each other and belong to Saghir’s family. Saghir and his family members work as daily wage labourers, the officer said adding: “The children’s bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.”

News / Cities / Noida / 3 kids killed after under-construction wall collapses in Greater Noida
