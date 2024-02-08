Greater Noida to hire new agency for road cleaning

The Greater Noida authority has decided to enlist a private agency to clean the roads in the city. The agency will not only sweep the roads but also transport the garbage to the landfill site in Lakhnawali, the authority officials said. Currently, the authority has engaged another agency for the mechanical sweeping of city roads. And the responsibility of cleaning the service roads running parallel to the city roads lies with the sanitation workers who clean the service roads. (HT Archive)

But residents have often complained that sanitation workers clean the service road and leave the garbage on the roadside. After that, the garbage is spread around by passing vehicles causing hygiene issues. Therefore, the authority has decided to engage another company to address this issue and ensure that service roads remain clean.

“This agency to be hired will also work as a quick response team whenever required and address the sanitation complaints of the residents.

“The agency will ensure that the service roads along the city’s internal roads stay clean and dust free,” said Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

According to the authority, there 200km of road length that needs to be cleaned by the agency. This includes roads in sectors including Delta I, Delta 2, Alpha I, Alpha 2, Beta I, Beta 2, sector 1, Gamma 1, P 1, P 2, P 3, Gamma 2 Zeta 1, Techzone Knowledge Park-IV, and Knowledge Park-V, among other areas, officials said.

“The condition of the service roads is really pathetic in the city because workers sweep the service roads and leave the garbage on the roadside. The authority must address this issue properly because it not only creates sanitation issues but also result in a bad image of the city,” said Om Raizada, a resident of Sector P3.