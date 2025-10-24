Greater Noida told to pay 240 workers ₹46 crore pending wages

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it would comply with the Allahabad High Court’s on the non-payment of ₹46 crore as wages of 240 employees, days after the court asked it to explain why the issue was pending despite previous orders.

“The Greater Noida authority will look into the order and take steps as per the order,” said Greater Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Saumya Srivastava.

Last week, the high court had asked the Greater Noida authority to explain why the 240 sanitation and gardening workers had not been paid despite past orders in the regard.

In 2003, the authority had dismissed the workers after they sought permanent jobs.

The industrial tribunal in 2018 and then the HC in 2024 directed their regularisation and payment. In May, the Supreme Court refused to hear the authority’s petitions challenging the HC order.

Earlier this month, the HC listed a fresh petition by the Greater Noida Mali Evam Safai Kamgar Union seeking the immediate disbursal of the wages. On October 13, the court gave the authority two weeks to explain the delay, listing the matter for October 29.

Ram Kishan, General Secretary of the Greater Noida Mali Evam Safai Kamgar Union on Thursday said that they have been fighting this battle for the last 28 years with hope of getting justice.

“We have won from every legal platform be it tribunal, Allahabad high court and now the Supreme Court earlier this year but we are yet to get our wages, and justice. Each of 240 employees will get around ₹19 lakh from the Greater Noida authority out of ₹46 crore but still the authority has been delaying the justice on some excuses. But we hope that now after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the Greater Noida authority’s petition, and the Allahabad high court once again directed the authority to explain the non-compliance we hope that we will get the justice as the matter has been listed once again on October 29, 2025, when the high court will question the Greater Noida authority’s action into this,” said Kishan.

