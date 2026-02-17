Greater Noida West: 28 people from 2 societies fall ill, food poisoning suspected

At least 28 people, including women and children, from two residential societies in Greater Noida West were hospitalised on Sunday evening after allegedly falling ill due to suspected food poisoning, officials said on Monday. Residents alleged that the outbreak was linked to “contaminated buckwheat (kuttu) flour” consumed during Mahashivratri fasting. Authorities said samples of the suspected food items are being collected and will be sent for laboratory examination to determine whether the flour was adulterated or unfit for consumption. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Those affected are residents of Eco Village-3 and Himalaya Pride societies. According to hospital authorities, at least 28 patients – 15 women, seven men and six children – were admitted over the course of the day with complaints of loose motion, vomiting, abdominal pain and headache on Sunday evening..

A spokesperson for Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital said all patients were immediately admitted to the emergency department and treated by a team of specialist doctors. “On Sunday, 28 patients arrived with complaints of loose motion, headache and diarrhoea. Treatment was promptly initiated using the best available medical facilities,” the spokesperson said.

Hospital officials said several patients reported consuming food prepared with kuttu flour shortly before developing symptoms. “Some patients have been discharged after improvement in their condition, while the remaining are under medical observation. All are stable and recovering well,” the hospital said, adding that none of the patients are currently in danger.

The Gautam Budh Nagar food safety department has initiated an inquiry into the incident. Authorities said samples of the suspected food items are being collected and will be sent for laboratory examination to determine whether the flour was adulterated or unfit for consumption.

“The process of collecting samples is underway. These will be sent for lab testing, and further action will be taken based on the reports,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant commissioner (food-II), Gautam Budh Nagar. He added that the symptoms reported included dizziness, vomiting and weakness, but all patients are now stable.

Food safety teams are also verifying the source of the kuttu flour consumed by the affected residents. Some residents alleged that the flour was either purchased from local markets or ordered through online platforms. They suspect it may have been stale or adulterated.

The incident triggered panic in both societies. “Within a short time, people started complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting. Messages began appearing on the society’s WhatsApp group late at night,” said Amit Kumar, a resident of Eco Village 3.

Deepak, a resident of Himalaya Pride, said around 15 people from his society fell ill after consuming kuttu flour, with some undergoing treatment at private hospitals.