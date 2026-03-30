Greater Noida: Woman falls on ground while deboarding broken-down bus, dies

Greater Noida: A 55-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after she fell while deboarding a bus that had broken-down on the Yamuna Expressway, a police officer said. Police identified the deceased as Pushpa Sharma, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Delhi. (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Pushpa Sharma, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Delhi.

“On Sunday, around 2:30 am, Sharma sustained injuries while alighting from a Lucknow-registered bus on the Yamuna Expressway at Jewar, Greater Noida,” said the officer requesting anonymity.

“After receiving the information, a team from Jewar police station rushed to the spot, and the woman was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” the officer said.

Sharma and her family were travelling from Delhi to Vrindavan. At Jewar, the bus stopped due to an electrical fault, and the passengers got out and started pushing the bus manually to restart it, the officer said.

As the bus moved a few metres, the woman, who was on the stairs and trying to deboard it, lost her balance and fell, the officer said.

Sharma sustained head injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“Prima facie, it is suspected that she died of a heart attack, as no major injury was spotted. However, a post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the officer said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer of Jewar, said, “On the complaint of Sharma’s family members, a case of causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the bus driver, who has been arrested. The bus has also been seized.”