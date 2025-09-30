Growth, sustainability and partnerships mark UPITS 2025 finale; ₹1,882 crore MoUs signed

GREATER NOIDA: The five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 concluded on Monday with Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal hailing its success as a “historic reflection” of the double engine government at work. Uttar Pradesh’s investment-friendly policies and focus on skill development had created a strong base of local manpower. (HT Photos)

The minister, during the valedictory session at India Expo Centre and Mart, praised the record-breaking participation of 507,099 visitors and over 2,250 exhibitors during the extravaganza.

The crowd included 140,000 business delegates and international buyers from 85 countries.

“The success of this show is a direct reflection of the visionary double engine government at work. Uttar Pradesh’s investment-friendly policies and focus on skill development had created a strong base of local manpower. Companies no longer need to look outside the state for skilled talent, which is helping curb migration and boost industrial expansion,” he said.

The minister also linked the state’s progress to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” urging young entrepreneurs and start-ups to adopt sustainable practices.

“High-quality, zero-defect production with sustainability at its core will propel India to global recognition. Made in India products must reduce imports, boost MSMEs, grow the One District One Product scheme and lead us to be a technologically advanced nation,” he said.

The event also recorded ₹11,200 crore worth of business inquiries and the signing of more than 2,400 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) valued at ₹1,882 crore, officials said.

Russia’s participation as the partner country added weight to the show, with an India–Russia business dialogue facilitating over 100 business to business (B2B) meetings across manufacturing, energy, FMCG, IT, food processing and tourism.

Meanwhile, UP ministers underlined the government’s push for a sustained growth.

MSME, Khadi and Village Industries minister Rakesh Sachan emphasised on reviving khadi and traditional crafts for inclusive development, while Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ highlighted consistent policies that have drawn global delegations.

Organisers credited exhibitors for the show’s reach.

Chairman of India Expo Mart and co-organiser, Rakesh Kumar called them “the real strength” of UPITS, adding, “This platform has built partnerships that will fuel livelihoods for years to come.”

The closing day, meanwhile, also saw a presentation on the outcomes by additional chief secretary, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Kumar alongside sessions on sustainability “Satat Vikas Hamra Prayas” and 17 knowledge panels over the course of the event.

The CM Yuva Conclave featured over 100 stalls, 7,500 registrations, and 8,300 business inquiries, while competitions in robotics, artificial intelligence and music brought youthful energy to the finale.

For UP, the UPITS has become more than just a trade show. As minister Goyal put it: “Every handshake and display must translate into contracts and orders. This should not end as an event but continue as a movement”.