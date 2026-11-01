Gzb cops identify 11 sites for green firecracker sales

Ahead of Diwali, the Ghaziabad police have identified 11 locations across its three zones where temporary licences will be granted for setting up shops selling green firecrackers, police said on Saturday. Officials said applications for temporary licences will be scrutinised on November 1 and the licences will be issued on November 2. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said police in the trans-Hindon zone, comprising Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Vaishali, Kaushambi, Sahibabad and other areas, have identified three locations where the shops will be set up -- vacant Awas Vikas land behind the Indirapuram police station, Gol Park Ram Lila Ground in Sahibabad, and vacant land in front of the Oxy Home high-rise at Tila Morh.

Officials said applications for temporary licences will be scrutinised on November 1 and the licences will be issued on November 2.

The firecracker shops will be allowed to be set up and operate from November 5 to 7, officials added.

In the city zone, police said shops will be allowed to be set up at three Ramlila grounds -- at Ghanta Ghar, Kavi Nagar, and Sector 9 in Raj Nagar.

“Temporary licences will be issued and shops will be allowed to be set up at three identified locations,” DCP (city zone) Dhawal Jaiswal said.

In the rural zone, comprising areas such as Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, shops will come up at five locations-- Nagar Palika ground at Garhi Kataiya, Loni Inter College ground, KN Modi ground, the ground of Maharshi Inter College at Sara Road, and Ramlila Ground at Chungi number 3 in Muradnagar, police said.

“The shops will be able to sell only green firecrackers as per the directions of the Supreme Court. Temporary licences will be issued for setting up shops at five locations in the rural zone,” DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

For the issue of temporary licences and the setting up of shops, the police have laid down 28 conditions for compliance by allottees.

The conditions state that only one applicant will apply for a green firecracker licence for one location; the allottee will have to obtain a fire NOC from the chief fire officer; firecrackers will not be sold after November 7; there should be no violation of orders issued by the Supreme Court or the National Green Tribunal, failing which an FIR will be filed against the firecracker seller; and the permission will be valid only for the sale of green firecrackers, with the sale of any kind of traditional, harmful or prohibited firecrackers prohibited.