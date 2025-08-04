High court to Yeida: Restrain from cancelling land allotment

The Allahabad High Court has stopped the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) from cancelling the land allotment of Greenbay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for its 100-acre township in Sector 22D. The project affects 691 homebuyers who are waiting for possession and registry of their flats. Yeida had in 2010-11 allotted 100 acres to Greenbay . The realtor was supposed to offer possession and execute registry in four years’ time, but only 300 of 691 homebuyers have got possession so far. (HT Archive)

The order came on July 30, a day before Yeida’s July 31 deadline for the developer to pay ₹118 crore in dues expired. The realty firm has already deposited ₹60 crore and sought relief under the state’s zero-period policy, citing incomplete land possession. The court directed that no coercive action be taken and asked the revisional authority to decide on the interim relief request within 10 days and conclude proceedings within four weeks.

“As an interim measure, it is directed that the revisional authority (Uttar Pradesh industrial development authority) shall ensure the two revision cases filed by the petitioner are concluded quickly, preferably within four weeks. The interim relief application filed by the petitioner shall also be considered within ten days from today. Until the interim relief application is decided, no action shall be taken in furtherance of the communication dated 8.7.2025,” said Allahabad High Court justice Pankaj Bhatia in the order dated July 30 in response to the plea filed by the realty firm. The court further ordered the case to be listed after four weeks.

“In the meantime, the revisional authority shall send the compliance report and any order passed under the directions,” added the order, granting relief to the realty firm facing cancellation of its 100-acre allotment meant for its township.

“We will follow the Allahabad High Court order, and do the needful as per the law,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.

“Despite part-payment, Greenbay failed to pay the first instalment of ₹101.90 crore due on January 15 and missed the revised April 15 deadline. It also owes ₹7.59 crore in lease rent,” said a second Yeida official.

“We paid ₹40 crore in June, and now ₹20 crore has been paid in July. We demanded additional time to pay the remaining dues. We also demanded that Yeida must not recover additional farmers’ compensation because 70% of the land is not of farmers but of the state government, so there is no need to pay additional amounts to anyone. We also demanded that Yeida should give us permission for the registry so that we can raise the funds to pay. We’re also seeking permission to sublease commercial units to raise funds. The authority failed to give possession of 70% land till 2019. Even today Yeida failed to give us possession of 30 acres of land affecting the development,” said Amit Kumar Sharma, project director Greenbay Infrastructure Private Limited.

“We have been waiting for registry for the last 15 years but we only get assurances from both the authority and the developer,” said Manoj Kumar, a home-buyer.

On July 8, Yeida had warned Greenbay through a notice to cancel that its allotment would be cancelled if it failed to clear the financial dues. The firm had repeatedly defaulted despite several extensions and policy concessions aimed at reviving legacy-stalled housing projects.

Following this notice, Greenbay filed a plea in the high court seeking relief, including waivers on interest under the Uttar Pradesh government’s “zero period policy”.

Initially, the developer was required to pay 25% of recalculated dues of ₹441.17 crore — ₹110.29 crore — by April 28, 2024, under a policy introduced by the state government on December 21, 2023, for stalled projects. An instalment plan for the remaining 75% was provided, officials added.

Greenbay responded by requesting a recalculation with 10% simple interest and inclusion of pending lease rent of ₹2.4 crore from 2021. A revised payment sheet was issued on August 7, 2024, and limited subleasing for housing units was permitted based on the deposited amount, claimed the realty firm.

Greenbay then requested an extension in October 2024, citing delayed possession of the full plot. The board granted three months in November 2024. However, instead of paying, the developer submitted a request on April 15, 2025, to sublease a 4,330 sqm commercial plot, stating they had paid ₹154 crore and would pay ₹36 crore by May 15, 2025, ₹50 crore by August 30, and ₹27.60 crore in lease rent by end-May, said Yeida officials.

Yeida rejected the request, citing policy restrictions that only allow subleasing for homebuyers, not for commercial use, officials said.