Hindon below danger mark, but rising levels impact settlements

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department on Monday said the water-level in Hindon river is still below the danger-mark and there is no need to panic. The Hindon’s danger mark is 205.80 metres and the river is flowing at around 200.25 metres on Monday, well below the danger level. (HT Archive)

“The Hindon’s danger mark is 205.80 metres and the river is flowing at around 200.25 metres on Monday, well below the danger level. The Hindon barrage recorded a discharge of 5,895 cusecs and no rainfall on Monday,” BK Singh, chief engineer, U.P. irrigation department, told HT on Monday.

“The department is continuously monitoring the river and carrying out inspections of the Hindon and Yamuna embankments,” he added.

Residents living along the Hindon floodplains have been affected after the river’s water-level rose following recent rainfall in its catchment area, said officials.

Floodwater has gradually spread across low-lying areas, inundating narrow lanes, open fields and several settlements in Chotpur, Chhajarsi, Kulesra, Haibatpur and nearby colonies, they said.

While most residents have chosen to stay put and adopt a wait-and-watch approach, many fear a repeat of the devastating 2023 floods that had displaced over 3,000 people, they added.

Narendra Kumar, a resident of Chotpur Colony whose house is surrounded by floodwater, said his access to the main road has been cut off.

“We earlier lived in rented accommodation in Delhi. After saving money, we bought a 40-square metre plot here and built our house. The water level has been rising for the past four days. I have not stepped out during this period and depend on neighbours to bring groceries and vegetables,” said Kumar.

Naresh Singh, a resident of Behlolpur village who has been living there for five years, said floodwater had reached his house. “I work as a tailor at a sports company in Sector 63 and live here with my wife and son. We are staying for now, but if the water level rises further, we will have to evacuate,” he said.