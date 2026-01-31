Hindon floodplain structures removed

Illegal construction spread across nearly 6,000 square metres inside the Hindon river floodplain was demolished later Thursday in Haibatpur area of Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. The action was part of the ongoing efforts to protect the Hindon floodplain. (HT Photo)

The move follows growing concerns over shrinking river floodplains and unchecked urban sprawl, they said.

The land, located within the flood-prone zone of the river, had reportedly been levelled and marked for plotting, raising alarm over the steady erosion of the drainage areas that play a crucial role during monsoon floods.

Officials said the area falls within a notified floodplain where construction is prohibited as it obstructs water flow, increases flood risk downstream and disturbs the local ecology. However, colonisers allegedly attempted to develop an unauthorised residential colony by carving out plots in the area.

“Teams from the Greater Noida Authority carried out a demolition drive, flattening temporary structures and earthwork spread across plot numbers 280 and 287. The operation, which lasted nearly two hours, was conducted with enforcement support”, said additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida authority, Sumit Yadav.

The action, in line with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), was part of the ongoing efforts to protect the Hindon floodplain. “Encroachment in flood zones directly threatens environmental safety and public interest. Such areas must remain free for natural water flow,” ACEO said.

Yadav added that construction without approved layouts in notified areas would invite strict action. Officials said that buyers are being cautioned against investing in unauthorised colonies and urged to verify land status before purchase.

Project department officials said the construction activity had earlier been stopped and warnings issued, but work continued, prompting the demolition. “Repeated violations left the authority with little choice. Similar drives would continue to prevent further degradation of ecologically sensitive zones,” general manager (projects), AK Singh said.