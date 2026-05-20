Noida, The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday made the third arrest in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, officials said. Husband's uncle arrested in Gr Noida dowry death case

According to a police statement, the latest arrest was that of Vinod, uncle of the victim's husband Hrithik, who had already been arrested along with his father Manoj. An FIR was registered at the Ecotech-3 police station on May 17 under Sections 85 and 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Section 85 of the BNS pertains to subjecting a woman to physical, mental or dowry-related cruelty, while Section 80 deals with dowry death and prescribes punishment ranging from a minimum of seven years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.

A total of seven persons, three of whom have been arrested, were named in the FIR, police said, adding that further investigations were on. The case left the nation shocked as Deepika Nagar died on Sunday night after falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

While her in-laws claimed she died after falling from the building, her family alleged that she was murdered over dowry demands and maintained that the death was neither accidental nor suicide.

The postmortem examination report of the woman found a brain bleed, rupture of internal organs and multiple contusions on the body, even as the police said viscera samples had been preserved for forensic analysis following the autopsy.

According to the complaint lodged by Deepika's father Sanjay Nagar, she had called him shortly before the incident and told him that she was being assaulted by her in-laws over dowry demands.

The family alleged that the accused were asking for a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional ₹45-50 lakh in cash. Deepika's father alleged that her body bore multiple injury marks, including wounds resembling those caused by a screwdriver, and claimed there were inconsistencies in the versions given by the in-laws regarding how she sustained the injuries.

Her relatives alleged that she had been subjected to mental and physical harassment within months of her marriage in December 2024.

Police had earlier said videography of the postmortem examination was conducted and additional sections could be added depending on the forensic findings and progress of the investigation.

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