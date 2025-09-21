Indirapuram locals face sewage overflow for over a week, civic body vows fix

Residents of two residential pockets of Indirapuram Township have been facing severe sewage overflow in their localities for more than a week and have complained to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for urgent redressal, residents said on Saturday. Roads in Shakti Khand-1 and Niti Khand-1 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The affected areas, Shakti Khand 1 and Niti Khand 1, with an estimated population of 15,000 to 20,000 people, have reported sewage spilling onto streets. “The problem has been persisting off and on for about a month now, and this week there was heavy sewage overflow. The filthy water came on the streets to a height of about 2–3 feet and would recede only during the night. We have been trying to reach out to the corporation officials for the past several days, but they did not respond due to the arrangement being taken up for the CM’s visit. Finally, we visited the corporation headquarters on Saturday and met senior officials,” said Mohan Sangwan, resident of Shakti Khand.

Sangwan added, “The extent of the problem is such that even the human excreta are spilling out of sewer lines to the streets. One can imagine the extent of suffering we are going through.”

Residents said the unhygienic conditions have put a large population at risk of disease. “Due to spillage of sewage and waste on streets, some residents have put up bricks, while others have used tables from local markets to make way. The festive season is about to begin, but the filth is scattered all around our homes. Unhygienic conditions are also posing a risk of dengue, malaria, and other diseases,” said Kuleep Saxena, another resident.

The township came under the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s control after being transferred by the Ghaziabad Development Authority under an MoU signed on September 6, 2024.

Corporation officials said corrective work was underway. “On the directions of the National Green Tribunal, we took up some corrective measures related to sewerage in Indirapuram. For this, we had to recalibrate our equipment. So, these rectification measures have led to excessive discharge of sewage and led to overflow in Shakti Khand and Nito Khand. We have directed our department officials to take up rectification measures at the earliest,” said KP Anand, general manager (water works).