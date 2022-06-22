July 7 last day to apply for plats at Medical Device Park
After announcing a slew of waivers for companies interested in setting up units at the Medical Device Park, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has now extended the last date to apply for the plots from June 22 to July 7.
After a long wait, the authority on May 23 this year launched the plot scheme in the country’s first Medical Device Park. The authority extended the deadline to apply for the plots as it is expecting many reputed companies will apply for the scheme, especially after a host of subsidies were announced for the companies interested in setting up units at the park.
The central government gave its approval to waiving off the stamp duty fee for medical device plots, exempting interest up to ₹2 crore on machinery for the companies, state service tax waiver, 50% waiver on electricity and other waivers, said officials.
The Yeida wants international companies to set up units in the park to attract foreign investment in the region, said officials.
“We have extended the date of the scheme so that the interested companies can apply for plots in the Medical Device Park,” said Monika Rani, additional CEO of Yeida.
The Yeida is developing north India’s first Medical Device Park on 350 acres of land in Sector 28 along Yamuna Expressway near Jewar airport site. To begin with, the Yeida is selling 126 plots measuring between 1,000 square metres to 4,000 square meters on 110 acres of land. The remaining plots will be allotted via lucky draw in the second phase, said officials. The Yeida has also roped in Ernst & Young as a consultant that will monitor and help in the development of this project.
The Medical Device Park will be home to units, which will manufacture equipment such as X-Ray machines, ventilators, blood pressure monitors, pacemakers and others, said officials.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
Four Indian players to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
-
Smith doubts if senior batter will fit in SA's T20 World Cup squad
Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics