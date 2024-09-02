Mahagun Modern society residents protest against AOA, demand elections

Residents of Mahagun Modern society in Sector 78, Noida, staged a protest on Sunday against their apartment owners association (AOA) and the Noida Authority, demanding annual elections and improved civic amenities. The protest, which began at around 11.30am and concluded at 1pm, saw around 200 residents holding banners and chanting slogans as they marched through the complex before gathering at an open theatre inside the society. Residents’ allegations related with the civic issues and other maintenance are baseless, said an AOA official. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Residents accused the current AOA leadership of obstructing elections for the past seven years, violating rules that mandate annual elections in housing societies.

“We organised a peaceful demonstration against corruption and poor maintenance in the society. The key demands include elections in the society as per the rules. And also the drinking water supply is very poor with 2500 to 3000 total dissolved solid (TDS) to the apartments thereby causing huge problems,” said Himanshu, a resident. He added that it has been six years since the last AOA election was held.

According to the residents, the deputy registrar ordered the AOA elections to be conducted annually, but the AOA ignored the directive. The case was then taken to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dadri, who also ordered elections. However, some residents challenged the SDM’s order in the High Court, which granted a stay, allowing the current AOA leadership to continue. Protesters alleged that one AOA member has been controlling the association for six years.

“The AOA is misusing the maintenance money heavily and due to lack of proper use of money, a good society has become very pathetic,” said Sunil Kumar, another resident. He alleged that ₹8 crore spent on repairs was not properly utilised, resulting in deteriorating conditions, including falling balconies. Kumar also claimed that residents who protest are harassed, such as by withholding electricity meter recharges.

AOA President Mridul Bhatia denied the allegations, stating, “The residents are making false and baseless accusations against me and AOA. I have been appointed as AOA president by deputy registrar chit and funds, Meerut that govern social organisations including AOAs because a writ is pending in Allahabad regarding the AOA election.

Responding to the water supply concerns, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M said, “We will look into the issues, and take appropriate action soon.”