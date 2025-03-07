Maiden flight from Noida airport to be delayed, new date to be picked on March 10

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency tasked with overseeing the construction of the Noida greenfield international airport in Greater Noida’s Jewar, said on Thursday that the commencement of commercial flight operations from the airport may be delayed as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to issue the aerodrome licence only by April 30. The Noida Airport conducted a first flight validation test on December 9. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Commercial operations at the airport were earlier scheduled to start on April 17, 2025. Now, a new date will be picked on March 10, during a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting is also likely to finalise details such as flight schedules, the number of flights, and the categories of services to be launched initially.

Meanwhile, the publication of the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) for Noida airport by Airports Authority of India (AAI), which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, was also deferred as there are several works still pending at the airport, said officials.

The publication of AIP marks the airport’s formal inclusion in global aviation records. Following the publication of AIP, other essential steps, such as ticketing services and flight scheduling, will be initiated.

Also, clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will be required before flight operations can begin, said officials.

“The new date for commencement of commercial operations at Noida airport will be decided on March 10, when the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will review the progress on this project,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL.

International flight services may not commence on the first day of operations, and only domestic flights are expected to start that day, said officials. This is because the upper floor of the terminal building, designated for international passengers, is still under construction and lacks adequate passenger facilities.

These issues were discussed during a high-level meeting conducted by DGCA officials at the airport on Wednesday following a review of the overall progress on the project.

However, a final decision on the operational timeline is expected after a crucial meeting convened by Adityanath in Lucknow on March 10. The chairman of Tata Sons and the managing director of Tata Projects, the contractor responsible for completing the airport’s construction, have been asked to attend the March 10 meeting to provide an update on the completion timeline. Officials from DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), BCAS, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), and NIAL will present a detailed status report before the chief minister.

After the inspection on Wednesday, officials indicated that while the lower floors of the terminal, meant for domestic passengers, is nearing completion, the international section remains unfinished

Due to this, there is uncertainty about when international flights will begin. Domestic flight operations, however, are expected to proceed as planned.

The Air Navigation System (ANS), a critical component for air traffic management, will be installed at the airport by March 31, said NIAL officials.