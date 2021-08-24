Home / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for rape of minor girl in Greater Noida
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man arrested for rape of minor girl in Greater Noida

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in a farm in Dankaur
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:31 PM IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in a farm in Dankaur.

Arvind Pathak, Dankaur police station house officer (SHO), said that the victim had gone to the farm with her six-year-old sister on Monday evening. “The suspect was roaming in the area when he found the girls, held the elder one and raped her,” he said. The suspect also gagged the victim and threatened her of consequences when she tried to raise an alarm, he added.

The victim’s younger sister, meanwhile, managed to escape and informed some farmers working in the neighbouring field who came to rescue the girl, said police. The suspect had escaped by then, they added.

The victim’s family filed a complaint with the Dankaur police.

Pathak said a case was registered against the suspect under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 9 (10) of protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act. “The suspect was arrested on Tuesday. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.