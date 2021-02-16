IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man held in Noida for providing fake degrees, certificates
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man held in Noida for providing fake degrees, certificates

Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly producing and selling fake university degrees and certificates
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST

Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly producing and selling fake university degrees and certificates.

Ghaziabad resident Abdul Samad had allegedly been in the business for 15 years.

“He had also gone to jail previously from Ghaziabad for a similar offence but once he got out after he served his sentence he continued this business,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station. “He mostly made degrees and certificates of private institutions. So far we don’t have evidence of these documents being used for government competitive exams.”

She said that he charged clients depending on their financial status and ranged between 1000-8000.

Police said that he had moved his operation from Ghaziabad to Noida. Based on a tip, police arrested him from near the BPL tri-junction and said they seized 49 sets of fake documents from him, including marksheets, and hardware used to print them.

A search is on for his accomplice and police are also gathering information on his clients.

Samad was booked for cheating, forgery and conspiracy (section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code) at the Phase 2 police station. He was then produced before a magistrate who sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad plans one more mop-up Covid vaccination round for health-care workers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district health department, which is struggling to improve turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, has decided to conduct an additional mop-up round on February 19 for 5,371 health-care workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five of private lab in Greater Noida detained for administering ‘unauthorised’ Covid vaccine to 18 people

By Shafaque Alam, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar health department on Tuesday conducted a search at a pathology laboratory in Greater Noida’s Dadri after it received reports that an unauthorised Covid-19 vaccine was being administered to people in that town
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised CBRE South Asia as consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Heritage City’, an urban zone to be developed at Raya in Mathura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday acquitted a man after the complainant said she had lodged a false rape case in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents slip anti-stress pills into dog food to calm strays

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
With incidents of dogs biting people, residents of Noida sector 34 said they were slipping anti-stress medicines into food for stray canines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling liquor in Greater Noida West on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five held for running a prostitution ring, robbing people

By Tanmayee Tyagi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: Five persons, including a couple and three women, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a prostitution ring on the pretext of providing escort services and then robbing their customers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Murder suspect flees from police custody; arrested after six hours

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday afternoon managed to arrest a 25-year-old murder suspect who had given them the slip only hours earlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man held in Noida for providing fake degrees, certificates

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly producing and selling fake university degrees and certificates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers at UP Gate gear up to tackle summers

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Now that the summer has started, farmers protesting at UP Gate are making arrangements, and the union leaders are meeting panchayats to garner the support of farmers across the National Capital Region (NCR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
noida news

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
noida news

SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:31 AM IST
The SKM in a statement on Sunday had “condemned” Ravi’s arrest and said that “she stood in support of the farmers”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.(PTI)
noida news

Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Tikait, who was at Uttar Pradesh Gate on Monday, asked the members of the farmers’ committee to make arrangements for summer as small gatherings near the dais would otherwise send wrong signals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
At least 76% of 393 health workers, who got inoculated on January 16, turned up on Monday for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, said health officials, adding that a total of 8,183 health workers out of a total of 24,453 beneficiaries have refrained from getting the Covid-19 jab in the mop-up round of the first phase of inoculation in Gautam Budh Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.(Representative photo)
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.(Representative photo)
noida news

Ganga water supply to Noida to be disrupted for 15 days

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:40 AM IST
Noida, which receives around 240-million-litre Ganga water per day, will now have to depend on groundwater. The residents won’t face any problem as they will get adequate drinking water from the groundwater reservoirs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP