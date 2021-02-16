Man held in Noida for providing fake degrees, certificates
Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly producing and selling fake university degrees and certificates.
Ghaziabad resident Abdul Samad had allegedly been in the business for 15 years.
“He had also gone to jail previously from Ghaziabad for a similar offence but once he got out after he served his sentence he continued this business,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station. “He mostly made degrees and certificates of private institutions. So far we don’t have evidence of these documents being used for government competitive exams.”
She said that he charged clients depending on their financial status and ranged between ₹1000-8000.
Police said that he had moved his operation from Ghaziabad to Noida. Based on a tip, police arrested him from near the BPL tri-junction and said they seized 49 sets of fake documents from him, including marksheets, and hardware used to print them.
A search is on for his accomplice and police are also gathering information on his clients.
Samad was booked for cheating, forgery and conspiracy (section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code) at the Phase 2 police station. He was then produced before a magistrate who sent him to 14-day judicial custody.
