Man kills wife, takes his own life in Noida
A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife in Noida before taking his own life on Wednesday.
The couple lived in a rented accommodation under the Expressway police jurisdiction. Their 20-year-old son and wife lived in an adjacent apartment.
The neighbours broke down the couple’s door when nobody answered it for a long time, according to the police.
“The man was found hanging, while the woman’s body was on the floor. It seems that the man first killed his wife and then killed himself. There are strangulation marks around the woman’s neck,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Kumar Ranvijay Singh.
Police said the couple was not on talking terms with their son over some dispute. “The bodies will be handed over to the family following the autopsy. So far, no complaint has been filed in the matter,” Singh added.
There is no dedicated helpline in Gautam Buddh Nagar to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914424640050 — Delhi-based ‘Sneha India Foundation’, and +914066202000 — Hyderabad-based ‘Roshni’.
