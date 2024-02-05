Man shot and injured by in-laws over family dispute, two arrested

A 24-year-old man was shot and injured allegedly by his brother-in-law over a domestic dispute between him and his wife in Greater Noida’s Dadri locality on Sunday night, said police, adding that within two hours of the incident, the suspects were arrested and a case of attempt to murder was registered against them. Lalit fired at Sharma and he sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest, said police, adding that Sharma is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. (AFP/representational image)

Dadri, station house officer, Sujeet Upadhyay said, “The victim, Govind Sharma, 24, who works at a shoe factory in Greater Noida, resides with his family members in Tulsi Vihar Colony in Dadri locality.”

“On Sunday around 5.30pm, Sharma’s brother-in-law Lalit Sharma alias Lalti, 24, a resident of Phulpur in Jarcha, and Rohit Sharma, 22, a resident of Preet Vihar Colony in Dadri, and his aunts Poonam Sharma and Pavitra Sharma, reached Sharma’s home to talk to him about his soured relationship with his wife,” said the SHO, adding that Sharma and his wife often had heated arguments, after which she used to leave for her parents’ home in Jarcha.

Upadhyay said, “To counsel Sharma, his in-laws reached his home. But a fight broke out between them and Lalit along with his relatives left home threatening Sharma with dire consequences.”

“After one-and-a-half hours, around 7pm, Lalit and Rohit called Sharma to discuss something important. When he went to meet them at the agreed upon location, Lalit fired at Sharma and he sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest,” said the police officer, adding that Sharma was rushed to a hospital where he remains under treatment and out of danger.

After police were alerted, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects, and they were arrested around 9pm, from near Tilapta Bridge in Greater Noida, said police.