Mercury spike likely in Noida, Gzb for 3 days: IMD

Noida Temperatures are likely to rise in Noida and Ghaziabad, which will turn the region dry for the next three days and make outdoors uncomfortable, weather analysts said on Friday.

The maximum temperature has soared by two degrees Celsius in the city over the past 24 hours, and the humidity levels hovered between 64% and 84%.

Noida has not received rain for the past two days, with the last rainfall of 0.5mm intensity recorded on Wednesday (July 21).

“The temperatures are increasing as there has been no rainfall in the region for the past two days. The monsoon trough lines, a high-pressure area that leads to rain, is currently northward of Delhi-NCR. This will lead to no rainfall in the next two days as well. There are chances of light rain on July 26, followed by moderate rain between July 27 and 29,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted rainfall in Noida by the next week, however, before that the temperatures may rise by two to three degrees Celsius, along with high humidity.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures may hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday,” said an IMD official.

The IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida on Friday at 35.5 degrees Celsius and 26.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, against 33 degrees Celsius and 25.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the National Capital Region (NCR), the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius and 26.3 degrees Celsius — the season’s average and a degree below the average, respectively.