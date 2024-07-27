Nainital Bank’s server hacking: Police freeze 1.90 crore across India

Noida: The cybercrime branch police of Noida has got over ₹1.90 crore frozen in various banks located across the country in connection with a Nainital bank’s server hack case in which some unidentified accused allegedly siphoned off ₹16.71 crore in 84 transactions using the bank manager’s credential between June 16 to 20, officers said on Friday. Two teams of cybercrime branch police and one team from the computer emergency response team (CERT) are probing the case currently. (Representative image)

“In the last 15 days, we have managed to freeze more than ₹1.90 crore after identifying the bank account. Apart from the frozen amount, we have also seized 80 bank accounts across India in which the money was transferred from Nainital Bank through RTGS (real time gross settlement),” said Vijay Kumar Gautam, station house officer, cybercrime branch, Noida.

“The money was transferred to other states bank accounts too, except Delhi NCR. Our teams are identifying these bank accounts and trying to freeze the siphoned money from Nainital Bank’s. Efforts are also underway to nab the suspect,” he added.

On June 16, a team of cybercrime branch police recorded the statements of Nainital Bank’s official after a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature) of the IT Act was registered at cybercrime branch police station on July 10.

Two teams of cybercrime branch police and one team from the computer emergency response team (CERT) are probing the case currently.

“Complainant Sumit Kumar Shrivastava, 35, of Shahpura in Bhopal, posted as IT Manager at Nainital Bank in Sector 62, Noida, stated in his complaint that during routine reconciliation, a difference of ₹3 crore was found, and further inspections unearthed the fraud,” said Vivek Ranjan, assistant commissioner of police, cybercrime branch.

Later, when bank officials found that ₹16.71 crore were transferred in 84 transactions to multiple bank accounts, the case was reported to the police station.