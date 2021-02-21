Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered
Noida: Nine suspects, who alleged snatched mobile phones and sold them, were nabbed by the Noida police on Saturday, in two separate cases. At least 40 mobile phones were recovered from them, the police said.
Officers said six of the suspects were arrested by the Phase 3 police while three were nabbed by the Sector 24 police.
Of the six nabbed by the Phase 3 police, one is a shopkeeper who allegedly used to purchase the stolen phones from the suspects.
“The gang had been active for the past three-four months. They targeted passersby in desolate areas and those in industrial areas like Sector 63. They sold the stolen phones to a shopkeeper who would then resell them. Sometimes they also sold the phones directly to customers at cheap prices,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.
Police recovered 28 phones from the suspects, who were nabbed following a tip-off from an informant. A search is on for accomplices of the snatchers as well. Two motorcycles, ₹2,000 and knives were also seized from them.
The shopkeeper was identified as Jwala Kumar, who owns a small business in Noida’s Garhi Chaukhandi. He was nabbed based on information allegedly revealed by the suspects, said the police.
In the second case, the three pickpockets nabbed by the Sector 24 police stole phones while travelling in public vehicles.
“They pose as passengers in metro, buses and other public transport means. They stole phones from other travellers,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.
He said the gang has allegedly been active for the past three years and there are several other people working with them.
Police officials said that they all have extensive criminal histories. They were nabbed following a tip off from an informant. The police recovered 11 stolen phones from them. Officers said they are working to identify other cases in which the suspects might have been involved.
The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida appeals to its residents for support in Swachh survey-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid effect: Noida’s 35th annual flower show goes virtual
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four members of Sunder Bhati gang booked for threatening victim to withdraw case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foggy February: Experts explore reasons behind ‘unusual’ weather phenomenon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Bhangel elevated road to resume on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath
- The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors can again go to Delhi, if govt makes things difficult: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Noida, farmers say they halted Bihar-bound train; cops, railways differ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Rail roko’ stir: Farmer groups miss the train in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top officials get Covid vaccine jab in Gautam Budh Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox