Noida: 23-year-old man killed over affair with married woman
A 23-year-old man was allegedly killed over the suspicion of having a relationship with a married woman in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday.
Preliminary investigation showed that the body of the victim, identified as Robin, was thrown into the Ganga canal in Surajpur, police said, adding that the body is yet to be recovered.
According to Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), the victim had been missing from his home in Pali village under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station since Sunday morning.
“Robin’s family had lodged a missing complaint on Monday morning. He was in a relationship with a married woman from the same village,” said Elamaran, adding that the victim’s marriage was also planned on April 18.
The last call made by Robin was to the woman on Sunday at 10pm he was having an affair with, said police.
On Tuesday morning, police questioned the woman’s family members and picked up her two brothers for questioning.
“The brothers revealed that when they saw Robin at their home with their sister on Sunday night, a brawl broke out between them. The brothers said that they strangled Robin to death and threw his body in the Ganga canal,” the additional DCP said.
Police then started looking for the victim’s body in the canal with the help of divers, but the body is yet to be recovered, the official said. “Till the body is not found, the police investigation rests on the confession of the suspects. The missing complaint will be converted to charges of murder only after the body is found,” said Elamaran.
Meanwhile, alleging police negligence, Robin’s family members and local villagers blocked National Highway 91 near Kot village leading to a traffic jam. “When we registered a missing complaint with the police on Monday morning, they waited till Tuesday morning to investigate the case. They should have taken action earlier,” said a family member.
However, police said that the action was taken promptly. “The family members blocked the road for about one hour. However, they were pacified by police officials and were assured of police action in the case,” said Harish Chander, DCP (central Noida).
