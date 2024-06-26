Noida: 5,405 fines issued to vehicle owners for using illegal stickers, sirens

During his two-week drive against illegal stickers, sirens, hooters and lights, Noida traffic police during issued 5,405 fines to vehicle owners for using such illegal items on their vehicles, senior traffic police officers said on Tuesday. Noida traffic police conducted a fortnight-long drive from June 11 to 25 to curb the illegal use of beacons, sirens and stickers of ‘police’ and ‘UP Govt’ on vehicles. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (traffic) Badugu Deva Paulson has instructed the Noida traffic police to penalise anyone found violating traffic rules and misusing sirens and stickers.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“We had received an order from Lucknow to conduct a fortnight-long drive from June 11 to 25 to curb the illegal use of beacons, sirens and stickers of ‘police’ and ‘UP Govt’ on vehicles. Illegal sirens not only create problems on roads but also pose a health risk to the public,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

The DCP further said that during the drive, 5,405 fines were issued to offenders. Of these, 1,604 fines were issued for use of beacons and sirens, 371 for using ”police” stickers, and 3,430 fines for putting up caste-based stickers and those of ”Uttar Pradesh government” and ”Central government”.

The traffic police personnel in Noida and Greater Noida were directed to keep an eye on these types of violations and issue fines, said senior officers.

“Traffic police will continue to keep an eye on these violations even though the enforcement drive has ended,” said Yadav.

“In most cases, these types of violations are committed by youngsters. Unauthorised use of such signalling devices is banned as per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988,” said a traffic police officer, adding that many people use these items to violate traffic rules such as jumping the red light, speeding, and disturbing traffic.

On June 21, the Noida traffic police conducted an awareness drive at Sector 16 automobile market and warned shopkeepers to stop installing hooters, beacons, sirens, police, and stickers on vehicles, as it is an offence for private vehicles to use these items.