Noida authority cancels allotment of seven plots after owners fail to clear dues

The Noida authority has cancelled the allotment made to seven firms, including two commercial projects and five institutional projects, after the allottees failed to clear their financial dues despite repeated warnings, senior authority officials said on Thursday. The two commercial properties are located in Sector 53. The one individual allottee failed to clear dues of ₹ 1.44 crore and ₹ 1.18 crore related to these properties. The authority now will take over the two properties and then resell it in a fresh auction. (HT Archive)

The move comes as the authority has started a campaign against financial defaulters on the instructions from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on October 27, 2024, directed Noida authority to cancel the allotments of those who fail to pay their dues despite the repeated notices, said officials.

“We have cancelled the allotment of two commercial properties on Wednesday because the allottees failed to clear financial dues despite the authority issuing them a last warning notice. We have been cancelling the allotment as part of a campaign being run against those allottees, who are habitual defaulters and do not bother to pay dues,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority now will take over the two properties and then resell it in a fresh auction, officials said.

Apart from these, the authority on Tuesday cancelled five allotments of institutional properties that include four plots meant for corporate offices and one allotted for an information technology related business.

The four corporate offices are located in sectors 16A, 127, 1 and 62 and the IT office is located in Sector 62, official said.

The authority needs to recover ₹5.41 crore from corporate offices in Sector 16A, ₹4.63 crore from Sector 127, ₹1.32 crore from Sector 1 office, ₹1.3 crore from Sector 62 based corporate office and ₹2.24 crore dues from IT office located in Sector 62.

On October 27, chief secretary Singh directed officials to cancel the allotments if defaulters did not pay up. The board found that the authority has to recover around ₹1,550 crore in financial dues from 49 allottees, who defaulted on payments. These defaulters include fuel station owners, government offices, IT firms and commercial entities, said officials.