Noida authority inaugurates 22 civic infrastructure projects

The Noida authority on Thursday inaugurated 22 different projects, having a total financial outlay of ₹22.62 crore, and laid the foundation stone of eight different projects, having a budget of ₹8.35 crore, in the city.

Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, CEO of the Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari and other senior officials attended the event where possession letters of flats were handed over to 114 people from the economically weaker sections, who will shift to their respective flats and vacate the existing makeshift house in the slum clusters of the city. After the inauguration and the foundation laying ceremony, important functionaries and authority officials visited the spot site, where the authority has made a selfie point near a wetland in Sector 91 with the slogan ‘I love Noida’.

“All of these projects will benefit the general public in the city. We have started readying the flats in Sector 122, where the slum dwellers can shift and lead a respectful life,” said Maheshwari.

The authority built the flats in Sector 122 so that its prime plots in sectors 8 and 9, where slums are located, get vacated.

The authority has spent ₹2.62 crore on building a ‘start up hub’ in old court building in Phase II area for the benefit of people who are interested to start new ventures in the city. The authority has built 1,193 square metres working space with all supporting facilities, so that interested people can work and start their business venture.

“Our government has set up the start up hub facility to inspire and encourage young talent, who want to start business here. Our government is ready to hand hold those youngsters, who want to make it big, create jobs and boost growth. They can use this facility, get connected with other like-minded people and start new ventures in Noida, where at least 70% mobile manufacturing units are located,” said Nagar.

The authority has spent ₹5.92 crore on sewer line shifting work in sector 43, ₹25.44 lakh on a community centre building in Raipur village, ₹14.4 lakh on renovating five government schools, ₹68.33 lakh on setting up a fountain in sectors 27 and 100, among other works.

An estimated budget of ₹8.35 crore will be spent on road repairs and construction of restrooms in different areas in the time to come as the foundation stone was laid for these works on Thursday.

