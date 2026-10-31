Dhami pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Dehradun

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue near the Clock Tower in Dehradun, remembering the former deputy prime minister's contribution to India's unity and nation-building. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami said Patel had dedicated his life to protecting the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty. He recalled Patel's role in bringing together the princely states after Independence, saying his determination, vision and leadership had played a historic part in laying the foundation for an integrated India.

The chief minister said Patel had played a decisive role in the integration of more than 560 princely states, helping establish a united and strong nation. He added that the contributions of Patel, who served as India's first deputy prime minister and home minister, would continue to be remembered by the people of the country.

The tribute at the Clock Tower was an occasion to recall Patel's role in the political integration of India and his contribution to the process of nation-building. Dhami's remarks focused on the importance of national unity and the leadership qualities that shaped Patel's work.

Dhami recalls Patel's role in national integration Remembering Patel's contribution, Dhami said his life and public service were closely linked to the cause of India's unity and sovereignty. He highlighted the former leader's determination and ability to bring different princely states together as key aspects of his contribution to the country.

Patel's role in integrating more than 560 princely states was central to the chief minister's tribute. Dhami said this effort laid the foundation for a strong and united India. He described the integration as a historic contribution to nation-building, reflecting Patel's vision and leadership.

The chief minister also recalled Patel's tenure as the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister. He said the work undertaken by Patel in these positions would remain an important part of India's national history and would be remembered by generations of citizens.

Dhami's tribute placed particular emphasis on the values associated with Patel's public life: unity, integrity, sovereignty and a commitment to the nation. These were the themes highlighted by the chief minister while paying homage to the leader.

Tribute at Dehradun's Clock Tower The floral tribute was held at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the Clock Tower, a prominent location in Dehradun. Dhami offered floral tributes and remembered Patel's contribution to the country's development as a united nation.

The chief minister said Patel's leadership and efforts towards integrating the princely states had helped shape the country. His remarks also highlighted the lasting significance of the work carried out by Patel as India's first deputy prime minister and home minister.

The occasion brought together state and municipal representatives, including cabinet minister Khajan Das and Dehradun mayor Saurabh Thapliyal. Other people were also present during the programme.

Through the tribute, Dhami recalled Patel's contribution to strengthening the foundations of the country and emphasised the importance of remembering leaders associated with India's unity and nation-building. The chief minister said the country would continue to remember Patel's role in bringing the princely states together and advancing the idea of an integrated India.