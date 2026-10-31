Delhi high court bar body writes to LG, chief justice; urges BS-IV ban exemption for advocates and judges

The Delhi high court bar association (DHCBA) has written to the court's acting chief justice, Nitin Sambre, and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to exempt advocates, judges, and court staff from the proposed BS-VI vehicle ban in the national capital, which is coming into effect on Sunday. The letter said that BS-VI standards were introduced for the capital in 2020, and the transport department and the Supreme Court, in various orders, have allowed vehicles conforming to earlier standards, with a lifespan of up to 10 years for diesel and 15 for petrol. (PTI file)

The Delhi traffic police on Friday announced fresh restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for vehicles entering the national capital, effective from November 1, 2026, and urged motorists to check whether their vehicles meet the requirements before travelling to Delhi.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said the rules would apply to specific categories of vehicles as part of efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in the capital.

What the bar body said In a letter addressed by DHCBA president and senior advocate N Hariharan, the association highlighted that a large number of lawyers commute daily across state borders, particularly from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other neighbouring satellite townships, as the high cost of housing in Delhi makes it unaffordable for many advocates, judges and court staff to reside in the city.

Emphasising that these individuals are engaged in the essential service of administering justice, the association urged the authorities to exempt them from the restrictions imposed under the ban.

“A vast number of lawyers commute inter- state, especially from Noida, Gurugram. Ghaziabad and the neighbouring satellite townships, as housing in Delhi has been an expensive proposition, even for a number of advocates, judges, and court staff. Since all these persons cater to the essential service of dispensation of justice, it is urged that they be exempted from the rigours of the ban.

The letter said that BS-VI standards were introduced for the capital in 2020, and the transport department and the Supreme Court, in various orders, have allowed vehicles conforming to earlier standards, with a lifespan of up to 10 years for diesel and 15 for petrol.