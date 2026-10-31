Yogi Adityanath calls national unity every Indian’s duty on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to people on National Unity Day. In a message posted on social media platform X, the chief minister said preserving the national unity for which Patel dedicated his life was the duty of every Indian. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Remembering Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India and the architect of modern India, Adityanath said his life demonstrated that a nation's strength rested on unity. He added that the spirit of unity was rooted in the principle of 'Nation First'.

The chief minister said Patel's dedication to the service of the country continued to inspire the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. He described the preservation of national unity as a responsibility that citizens must uphold.

Adityanath also referred to the political situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, alleging that appeasement politics, casteism and dynastic politics had divided society and weakened social harmony. He said the situation had changed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government's approach of placing 'Nation First' at the centre of governance.

Yogi highlights Patel's legacy and national unity In his message, Adityanath described Patel as a leader whose life and contribution continued to hold significance for the country. He said the former deputy prime minister's commitment to national unity offered an enduring lesson about the importance of collective responsibility.

The chief minister said a nation's strength came from its unity and that this unity was strengthened when citizens placed the country above other considerations. Referring to Patel's life of service, he said the leader's ideals inspired the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

Adityanath also used the occasion to highlight the role of governance in maintaining social harmony. In his post, he alleged that before 2017, politics based on appeasement, caste and family interests had weakened the spirit of national unity in Uttar Pradesh. He said these political approaches had created divisions within society and undermined social harmony.

The chief minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government's approach for changing this situation. He said the government had placed the principle of 'Nation First' and the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' at the centre of governance.

According to Adityanath, this approach had helped strengthen social harmony and connect Patel's legacy with the broader vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. His remarks linked the remembrance of Patel with the importance of maintaining unity in public life and governance.

CM urges people to join Run for Unity Adityanath also highlighted the Run for Unity, organised every year on Patel's birth anniversary, which is observed as National Unity Day. He said the event provided an opportunity for citizens to collectively reaffirm their commitment to national unity.

The chief minister said the run could help embed the resolve to preserve national unity in the consciousness and conduct of citizens. He urged people to participate and make the event a reflection of their commitment to the country.

Calling on people to take part, Adityanath said every step in the run should symbolise a commitment to India's integrity. He also reiterated the principle of 'Nation First, Always First', asking citizens to keep the country's interests at the forefront.

The chief minister's message combined a tribute to Patel's contribution with an appeal for public participation in an event centred on national unity. He said the ideals associated with Patel's life should continue to guide citizens in preserving the country's unity and integrity.

National Unity Day is observed on Patel's birth anniversary. Through his message, Adityanath urged people to remember the leader's legacy and translate the idea of national unity into their everyday conduct.