Noida authority opens membership drive for new golf course

According to the officials, the general public will have to pay 10 lakh (excluding taxes) as membership fee, while employees of Uttar Pradesh government will have to pay 4 lakh
Currently, Noida has a 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By Vinod Rajput

The Noida authority on Wednesday sought applications from the general public for membership to the golf course being developed in Sector 151A.

There are two categories of membership -- regular and associate membership, officials said, adding that the authority has named the upcoming facility as ‘Noida International Golf Course’.

Anyone who wants to become member of this golf course can apply beginning October 21 on https://golfcourse.mynoida.in.

“The applicant will have to deposit 50% of total membership fee with the form and the remaining fee will have to be paid within three months from the date, when the golf course will become operational,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

According to the officials, the general public will have to pay 10 lakh (excluding taxes) as membership fee, while employees of Uttar Pradesh government will have to pay 4 lakh. However, government employees outside the UP has a membership fee of 6 lakh, said the authority. The authority will charge around 15 lakh for a corporate membership and non-resident Indians.

The authority has a target to make the golf course functional within a year if the membership fee is collected now. “We have opened the membership drive now because we want to collect funds. This way we can develop it without arranging funds by the authority,” said Maheshwari, adding that the authority will make 1,000 members in phase 1 of the membership drive.

It will be the second golf course in Noida. At present, the city has a 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A.

The authority, in February 2020, had approved a budget of 90 crore to develop a 90-acre golf course at Sector 151A located along the Noida expressway. This golf course is surrounded by luxurious apartments.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
