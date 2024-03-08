Noida authority to develop 64 water bodies in city

The Noida authority officials said it has decided to develop at least 60 new water bodies in city parks and green spaces in order to conserve rainwater this coming monsoon. The authority’s horticulture department is working on a project to develop four water bodies at present, and the work on the others is in the pipeline. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority’s horticulture department will develop the water bodies in three new parks to be developed in Sector 108, Sector 94 and Sector 116. The authority’s civil department will revive and r-develop around 60 ponds. Apart from that, the authority aims to develop at least one water body in the city’s big parks. The authority aims to achieve this target in next five or six months, as per the plan.

“We have decided to develop as many water bodies as possible in view of taking measures to conserve rainwater that would help in the recharge of the groundwater table. We have directed the civil and the horticulture department staff to make sure that they revive the old water bodies and also develop new ones in green spaces,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority’s horticulture department is working on a project to develop four water bodies currently. And the work on the others is in the pipeline, said officials.

“A park named Nakshtra Park is planned in Sector 108, and will house a dedicated water body with a budget of ₹90 lakh. A Japanese park spread across 7 acres in Sector 94 will have a 1.5 acre water body. One more water body will be developed in Sector 116 park. And we will develop another water body in the old D-Park in Sector 62. Apart from these, we are preparing designs of new water bodies to be developed in the city’s big parks,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer, who heads the horticulture department.

According to the authority, there are 732 old parks in the city and around 1071 acres have been developed as green belt in the city along the city’s internal and key roads.

“We already dug water harvesting pits in at least 200 city parks. Now we aim to develop beautiful water bodies in city’s big parks. We will soon finalise the designs. The objective is to recharge the groundwater table and also offer beautiful hangout spots in the city for visitors and residents,” said Tripathi.

The authority’s civil department has decided to develop at least 60 ponds in villages.

“Initially, we have identified 60 old ponds renovation. We have directed the staff to plant native dense plantation around these ponds so that it helps in the development of green space and also discourage encroachment of these old water bodies,” said a Noida authority official.

In order to improve city’s green zones the authority has also decided to set up small sewage treatment plants along 30 drains, said officials.

“The small STPs will help in treatment of drain water. And this treated water will be used for irrigation of the green spaces,” said the official.