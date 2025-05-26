Noida authority to widen road, build skyway to decongest  

NOIDA: To ensure safety of pedestrians and enable a hassle-free travel experience for thousands of commuters who face congestion due to general public walking on roads, the Noida authority will undertake multiple steps for Sector 62 and Sector 63/Chhijarsi village roads, officials said on Sunday. the Noida authority also plans to build a circular skywalk at Sector 62, catering to thousands of pedestrians who travel daily via National Highway-9 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway). (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The road in Sector 63, running along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, will soon be widened up to the Chhijarsi intersection and the stretch will be beautified. A tender worth ₹6.5 crore has been issued for the project for the Noida authority to engage a contractor for it, Noida authority officials added.

“This project is part of the authority’s plan to develop a 3.5-kilometre-long model mobility corridor between Sector 62 roundabout and Mamura tri-section. The corridor aims to ease traffic bottlenecks in the area. A tender was issued earlier this year for road widening and improvement works, and four agencies have reportedly shown interest,” said Noida authority’s general manager Vijay Rawal.

The Chhijarsi intersection that lies adjacent to the Expressway frequently witnesses traffic congestion. To address the issue, the authority said that the Pushta Road will be widened up to Chhijarsi and in front of Bahlolpur roundabout, said officials.

Additional improvements will be made along the footpaths and at the intersections between Chhijarsi and the Sector 62 Model Town roundabout, they added.

Officials confirmed that the road near Sector 63, particularly close to Chhijarsi, will be widened by one metre on both sides.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority also plans to build a circular skywalk at Sector 62, catering to thousands of pedestrians who travel daily via National Highway-9 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway).

The skywalk, resembling a roundabout in shape, will be equipped with escalators on two corners of the Noida side, and lifts on two corners on the NH-9 side, ensuring easy access for pedestrians. The authority has finalised the design and detailed project report (DPR) for the structure, which will cost around ₹40 crore to construct, officials said.

The project has received in-principle approval, and the tender process is expected to begin soon.

“The proposed skywalk will have a circumference of around 400 metres and will be covered with an iron sheet to protect pedestrians from the sun and rain,” said Rawal.

The circular skywalk will offer seamless access to pedestrians approaching from all directions and a foot overbridge is already in place for those coming from Ghaziabad, and it will be integrated with the new structure, enabling people to move directly toward Noida, said officials.