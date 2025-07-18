Noida crowned cleanest city in its category in Super Swachh League

In a shining moment, Noida was ranked the cleanest city in India in the 300,000 to 1 million population category in the Union housing and urban affairs ministry’s “Super Swachh League Cities 2024-25” for its measures for cleanliness and sanitation in the city. Noida managed to outpace Chandigarh, Mysuru, Ujjain, Gandhinagar and Guntur for the top spot in its category. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday, was received by Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, accompanied by Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M and additional CEO Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

This latest recognition places Noida at the top of the “Super Swachh League,” a new best-of-best category introduced under the Swachh Survekshan framework in 2024-25 by Union minister Manohar Lal. The league features cities that consistently rank among the top performers in cleanliness and sanitation over multiple years.

To qualify, cities must have secured a top-three rank at least once in the past three years and be in the top 20% in their category in the current survey. Noida, which has been consistently performing well in previous years, was inducted into this elite group alongside Indore, Navi Mumbai, NDMC, and others.

Clean city, coordinated effort

Spanning 20,000 hectares, Noida comprises 165 sectors and 81 villages. The Noida Authority credits its top rank to a multi-pronged cleanliness strategy – ranging from advanced waste management to intensive awareness campaigns and tech-enabled sanitation tracking.

“This award validates the tireless work of our sanitation teams, health department, and citizens. We would like to thank the citizens, social welfare associations, health department and the entire team that put together this success,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority. “We had the pressure to perform and retain our position — now we have the added challenge of maintaining this top rank.”

Noida produces about 1,200 metric tonnes of waste daily. Since 2018, door-to-door waste collection has been carried out using 300 vehicles and 30 compactors. Waste is segregated, treated, and transported using GPS-monitored systems. Workers are tracked through a control room set up in Sector 94.

Over the past four years, the authority has constructed 80 community toilets, 150 public toilets, 20 pink toilets (exclusively for women), and 150 urinals. These efforts have been key to eliminating open defecation and improving hygiene across residential, commercial, and rural zones.

To encourage household-level composting, the authority distributed 40,000 compost kits. Nearly 3,000 dustbins were installed across public areas, and a bio-remediation plant in Sector 145 (spanning 20,000 sq. m) helps process legacy waste.

Strategy and surveillance

Officials say cleanliness is closely monitored through regular field visits and data-driven adjustments.

In the run-up to the survey, the city intensified its campaigns against single-use plastic, seized non-compliant materials, and ensured no untreated waste entered drains. Officials said they are now using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to further enhance infrastructure and aim for a plastic-free city.

“We conducted regular site inspections of sectors, villages, and other areas to ensure the sewer line, drainage network including other spaces remain clean. We cracked down against the use of banned plastic as it chokes our drains,” Lokesh M said. “Our team carried out regular workshops to spread awareness about sanitation issues and waste management rules so that we can seek support from all stakeholders.”

Authorities added that efforts didn’t stop at basic waste collection. Deep-cleaning of streets, removal of weeds, mechanical sweeping of arterial and internal roads, and treatment of wastewater have also helped eliminate foul odours and improve overall sanitation.

“Public feedback was a major factor,” said Lokesh M. “We listened to complaints and refined our efforts based on citizen input — that played a huge role in boosting our score.”

Neighbours falter

While Noida surged to the top, neighbouring urban centres like Greater Noida and Yamuna City did not participate in the Super Swachh rankings this year. Municipal towns like Dadri and Jewar took part but lagged in performance due to waste handling and sanitation deficiencies.

Jewar — where the Noida International Airport is under construction — was ranked 462 nationally (and 271 within Uttar Pradesh) in the 20,000–50,000 population category. According to the survey report, Jewar has covered only 30% of its area in door-to-door waste collection and achieved a meagre 18% in source segregation. Waste remediation is yet to begin.

Dadri, with a population between 50,000 and 300,000, fared better, securing the 86th national rank and 30th in Uttar Pradesh. Dadri achieved 100% door-to-door waste collection and 99% waste processing, though its waste segregation and dump remediation stood at 49% and 47%, respectively.

Rabupura municipality, where the upcoming Yamuna Film City is being developed, had a disappointing performance. It scored just 3% in waste segregation and 0% in dump remediation. Ranked 708 nationally and 429 within UP in the under-20,000 population category, it managed full marks only in cleanliness of residential and market areas.

Looking ahead

For Noida, the recognition is both a milestone and a motivator. Officials say the next step is to build on the current systems, bring more innovation into waste processing, and maintain the top rank through continuous citizen engagement.

“We’ve shown what coordinated effort, technology, and citizen participation can achieve,” said Lokesh M. “Now the real test begins — staying on top.”