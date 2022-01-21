Noida: Education department aims to vaccinate all students ahead of board exams

The education department in Gautam Budh Nagar aims to complete administering the first-dose to all students of classes 10 and 12 of the Uttar Pradesh board ahead of their final examinations, which will be held in the second half of March, said the district inspector of schools (DIOS) on Thursday.

In order to achieve this, the DIOS has directed all private and government schools under the Uttar Pradesh board to share details of all vaccinated students between the ages of 15-18 by January 26.

“We are targeting 100% first-dose vaccination of the students of the Uttar Pradesh board in the district by January 26. All the schools in the district have been instructed to ensure that the students get vaccinated by the given deadline as the health department has also set up vaccination centres at the schools itself. Schools have been instructed to share details of students in the 15-18 age group by January 26, so that they could be administered the first dose of the vaccine by then,” said Dharmveer Singh, DIOS of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Uttar Pradesh board exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in the second half of March, after the state assembly elections conclude. So, the state board is focusing on administering the first-dose to all students ahead of their final examinations,” said Dharmveer Singh.

According to official data, Gatam Budh Nagar has seven government high schools and 45 government-aided private schools, under the state board. The total number of students studying in these schools is 89,000, of which 37,520 students are in classes 10 and 12. They will appear for the board examinations in May this year.

“This time, the Uttar Pradesh board exams will be held offline for the first time in two years since the beginning of the Covid outbreak in 2020. A total of 58 centres have been chosen in the district for conducting the exams, and 37,520 students will appear for the same. Of these, 20,530 are boys and 17,017 girls,” said Singh.

According to the CoWIN portal, nearly 68,086 beneficiaries between the age of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated so far.

