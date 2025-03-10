Noida: Man held using Bluetooth in railways police constable exam

Noida: A 25-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar was arrested while taking the Railway Police Force (RPF) exam for the post of constable in Noida on Friday, after being found using a Bluetooth device to cheat, said police on Sunday, adding that they have registered a case against six people for helping him for a ₹4 lakh deal. Officers said that they have arrested two of the six suspects, and formed a team to nab others from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. (Representational image)

Officers said that they have arrested two of the six suspects, and formed a team to nab others from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

“On March 7, when the RPF constable written examination was underway at a private centre in Noida, Sector 62, invigilator Chatrapal noticed suspicious activity from an examinee, Azad (single name), originally from Muzaffarnagar,” said Sector 58 station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar.

His checking revealed a small piece of Bluetooth device fitted inside his ear, and an external device was fitted under his table, the officer said, adding: “He was solving the paper over a call with the help of accomplices.”

Police were alerted, and Azad was handed over to them. During the probe, Azad purportedly said that his brother, Aslam (single name), had asked a Meerut-based man Rahul, and Muzaffarnagar-based Pankaj (single names) for help during the exam. “Pankaj and Rahul asked one of their accomplices, Sumit, a resident of Baghpat, who fixed the deal with his neighbourhood friend, Amit Dagar, a private employee at Sector 62, Noida, exam centre,” the first information report said.

Amit allegedly provided the Bluetooth device to Azad as the latter went to the washroom, officers said, adding: “Both have been arrested and a team is formed to nab other suspects.”

Based on a complaint by the centre in-charge, Bhavnesh Pachori, a case has been registered under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal conspiracy, and Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act at Sector 58 police station, and further probe is on.