Noida man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for acid attack on wife

A fast track court in Gautam Budh Nagar sentenced a 38-year-old man on Thursday to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine for attacking his wife with acid in Noida. On January 21, 2017, the suspect was arrested, and the police filed a charge sheet against him. (Representative Image)

The incident occurred on January 18, 2017, according to additional district government counsel (ADGC) Nitin Tyagi. On January 21, 2017, the suspect was arrested, and the police filed a charge sheet against him. The case’s trial began on January 22, 2019. On Thursday, the court pronounced the suspect guilty based on the statements of witnesses, the defence, and the prosecutor.

“On January 18, 2017, around 8pm, the 25-year-old survivor was leaving her workplace in Hosiery Complex, Phase-2, Noida, when her husband Sonu (son of Siyaram) attacked her with acid and fled the scene. Her friend, Pushpa, contacted her father, Arjun Sharma, and the police. The police took the woman to the hospital while her father filed a complaint at the Phase-2 police station. An FIR was registered against Sonu under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Tyagi.

The survivor lived in Noida’s Naya Bans village with her two children and husband. They are from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. According to witnesses, the woman suffered severe burn injuries to her face, ears, and stomach due to the attack.

“The survivor told the court that her husband attacked her after she objected to his drinking habits, for which he had sold all her jewellery and spent her entire salary. In her statements, she said that her husband would also assault her and her children under the influence of alcohol. When she gave him an ultimatum that she would stop giving him her salary, Sonu attacked her with acid,” said the ADGC.

The court observed that the convict’s actions had permanently deformed the woman’s face. The survivor is now 30 years old.

“A grievous wrong was committed voluntarily, resulting in permanent injury to the survivor. A deformation has occurred, and the effect and pain will last for the rest of her life,” said Ranvijay Pratap Singh, additional and district sessions judge, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said, “The convict is sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000. The survivor and her family are economically weak. As a result, the convict’s fine will be given to the survivor.”

