Noida: MP cop’s service revolver robbed in Sector 18 market recovered
Noida: Police on Sunday night recovered the Madhya Pradesh police sub-inspector’s licensed revolver that was allegedly robbed in the Sector 18 market nearly two months ago.
On December 18, a case was registered at Sector 20 police station regarding the loot of service pistol of a police officer from Madhya Pradesh, who, along with his two colleagues, was in Noida for an investigation in a financial fraud case. Five people in a car had accosted the MP cops outside a bank in Sector 18 and then fled with the weapon.
During investigation, it was found that the visiting police personnel were extorting money from a Noida-based businessman and his brother who were under probe by them. Some friends of the businessmen had stolen the pistol in a bid to confront the cops about the blackmail, police said.
Later, the three MP policemen were arrested by the Noida police on December 19 and fresh charges were added against them in Noida. The two brothers were also arrested by sector 20 police while police started to identify the people involved in the robbery.
“We got inputs about the movement of the car which was used in the robbery. Following this, a team was formed and the car was intercepted near the Rajnigandha underpass,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), sector 20 police station.
The SHO said that police recovered the licensed pistol from the car and arrested the suspect, Rajkumar Tiwari, a native of Delhi.
Singh said that Tiwari was not a part of the robbery in December, but was hiding the weapon and the car with him and was on his way to dispose of the two when he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.
