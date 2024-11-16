Noida residents point out crumbling horticulture infra

NOIDA: Peeved over the bad condition of the city’s horticulture infrastructure, local residents want the Noida authority to take swift action, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA) representatives said on Saturday as they held a meeting attended by Noida authority officials. With key concerns of several RWAs including the deteriorating condition of parks, damaged amenities, and ill-maintained green belts, the issues were flagged during the meeting held at FONRWA office on Saturday. (HT Photo)

With key concerns of several RWAs including the deteriorating condition of parks, damaged amenities, and ill-maintained green belts, the issues were flagged during the meeting held at FONRWA office on Saturday. Several RWAs feel that there is a big scope for repair work in parks, and some complained of even lack of basic facilities, the representatives added.

FONRWA, the umbrella residents’ body of Gautam Budh Nagar with over 180 RWAs as members, said it seeks the horticulture department to give timely responses to residents. “Residents are waiting too long for restoration of basic amenities. The maintenance of public parks and green belts is a critical part of urban living,” said Yogendra Sharma, president, FONRWA.

“Our parks and green belts are the lungs of Noida. But their maintenance has been neglected for far too long. Residents are frustrated with broken benches, swings, and dried-up grass, making these spaces unusable. We expect the authority to act promptly and also restore the greenery and facilities needed for community well-being,” Sharma added.

The complaints were raised regarding Noida’s sectors 44, 50, 55, 56, and 78, among others.

Some RWAs also pointed out that grass in many parks and green belts have dried up, leaving them unkempt and unusable. Delay in pruning exercise has also left residents dejected, who also add that routine cleaning and maintenance have left public spaces neglected.

“Transparency and accountability are key to resolving these problems effectively. We propose displaying contractor details, including their contact information, in parks so residents can directly report issues. Additionally, providing RWAs with copies of contractors’ work bonds will ensure that all stakeholders are informed and can track progress in real-time,” said KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA.

“While we understand the restrictions due to pollution guidelines, certain critical areas require immediate attention to avoid accidents,” said Amit Kumar Anand, a resident of Sector 45.

Responding to the issues, Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority said: “The tender process for swings, benches, and dustbins has already been initiated, and we will ensure that these amenities are installed where required,” she said.

She also said that pruning activities are temporarily paused due to pollution-related restrictions and National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, but urgent cases will continue to be addressed.

Rajendra Singh, deputy director, horticulture department, explained: “Due to the NGT guidelines, we have temporarily paused pruning activities except in critical cases, such as trees interfering with power lines. We are actively working on other maintenance issues and will prioritise restoring parks to their best condition.”