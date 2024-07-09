 Noida sub-inspector rewarded by police chief for saving man drowning in drain - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi
Noida sub-inspector rewarded by police chief for saving man drowning in drain

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jul 10, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Panchsheel police outpost in-charge Sohanveer Singh along with sub-inspector Navneet Kumar and head constable Pradeep Kumar reached the spot and found the person drowning in the filthy waters. Unmindful of his well-being, Singh jumped into the deep drain to rescue the man

A police sub-inspector who jumped into a deep drain in Noida on Monday to rescue an intoxicated man who was drowning was felicitated with a cash reward of 25,000 and a commendation letter by the Gautam Budh Nagar police chief Laxmi Singh on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police commissioner Laxmi Singh felicitated sub-inspector Sohanveer Singh with a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and a commendation letter. (HT Archive)
On Tuesday, police commissioner Laxmi Singh felicitated sub-inspector Sohanveer Singh with a cash reward of 25,000 and a commendation letter. (HT Archive)

According to Vindhyanchal Tiwari, station house officer of Phase-2 police station, an emergency call was received on Dial112 around noon on Monday alerting police that a man, in an inebriated condition, fell into a 15-foot deep drain near the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road

“Immediately, Panchsheel police outpost in-charge Sohanveer Singh along with sub-inspector Navneet Kumar and head constable Pradeep Kumar reached the spot and found the person drowning in the filthy waters. Unmindful of his well-being, Singh jumped into the deep drain to rescue the man, while the other two police personnel arranged a long rope to pull them out,” said the SHO.

After efforts that lasted about 20 minutes, the outpost in-charge was successful in rescuing the man.

“The person was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, according to doctors. It was found that he was highly intoxicated and lost his balance and fell into the drain on Monday morning,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, police commissioner Laxmi Singh felicitated sub-inspector Sohanveer Singh.

“Sohanveer Singh displayed indomitable courage by entering a deep dirty drain and saving the life of a person who had fallen into the drain. For this commendable work, he was presented with a cash prize of 25,000 and a commendation certificate,” said the police chief.

The 55-year-old man was unable to tell his name or address to the police, said officials. “He fell into the drain in an inebriated condition and did not remember anything else. He is under medical observation,” said the SHO.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida sub-inspector rewarded by police chief for saving man drowning in drain
© 2024 HindustanTimes
