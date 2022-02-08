Noida: Three held for cheating people through dating app

Three people, including two women, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after befriending them through a dating app.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said that the suspects used to call their victims for a meeting in a hotel and then flee with their valuables after offering them cold drinks laced with sedatives.

The suspects were identified as Vinod Kumar, 27, from Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, Pooja Sharma, 24, from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and Poonam Mahto, 25, a native of West Bengal. They were presently living in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad, police said.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that police received information about the suspects’ movement near Labour Chowk in Bhangel on Tuesday. “A team from Phase 2 police station reached the spot and arrested two women and a man. Police recovered some stolen valuables, including gold jewellery, ten debit/credit cards, four mobile phones, two sleeping pills, some sedatives and ₹4,200 cash from their possession,” said the additional DCP.

According to police, on January 8, the suspects contacted a resident of Noida Sector 82 and asked him to reach a hotel for a meeting. “The man reached the spot in his car. One of the women suspects then told the victim that she had to meet someone urgently. The woman borrowed the man’s car and left the spot. She did not return while the man kept waiting,” the officer said.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim, a case was registered under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC at Phase 2 police station.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer of Phase 2 police station, said the three suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody. “Two more members of the gang are at large. An investigation shows that the stolen car is with them. We have launched a search to arrest them,” he said.