Noida to resurface 150 km city roads by April-end

Noida The Noida authority said on Wednesday to have earmarked a ₹250 crore budget to resurface the city roads, which are in bad shape. Noida, notably, has roads measuring 241.70 km in total. (HT Archive)

Officials said the step, aiming to make key roads pothole-free and restore smooth movement of traffic, follows the authority’s realisation of the residents’ mounting complaints about bad condition of roads.

“If we add total length of the roads, which need to be built, it is around 150 km in the city. We aim to complete the job by April-end 2026. We are making estimates of each road to start the work at the site,” Noida authority’s general manager SP Singh told HT on Wednesday.

The authority’s move will address complaints about damaged stretches, potholes and uneven road surfaces in several sectors, said officials.

“Circle-wise tenders are being issued, and work will begin once the bidding process is completed and agencies are finalised,” said Singh.

Official said the roads in circles 1 to 5 have been identified as the most affected, with multiple stretches reporting surface wear and potholes caused by rain and delayed maintenance.

These areas will be taken up on priority under the resurfacing drive, they said.

The engineering department will first remove the damaged top layer of the road and then lay a new bituminous layer. In locations, where the base has weakened, strengthening work will also be carried out before resurfacing, they added.

The authority has set a time-bound target and plans to execute the work in different circles simultaneously to ensure timely completion. A phased traffic management plan is also being prepared to minimise inconvenience to commuters during the execution period, said officials.

The project will also include repair of footpaths and repainting of road dividers. In places, where pedestrian pathways are damaged, reconstruction will be undertaken. Officials said this will improve pedestrian safety and road visibility.

The Noida authority said that the tender process for some of the roads is already underway and work will commence after completing formalities to select contractors.

“Since rainy season the roads are broken in the city and the Noida authority has not repaired or resurfaced the same. The dup up roads cause traffic congestion causing trouble to commuters. We hope the Noida authority will resurface these roads soon,” said Amit Chauhan, a resident of Sector 73.