Noida toddler dies after being run over by reversing mini-truck; driver absconding: Cop

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after allegedly being crushed under the wheels of a reversing pick-up mini-truck in Noida’s Sector 141 on Tuesday, police said, adding that they seized the vehicle. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the driver at Sector 142 police station. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The incident took place around 10.20am on Tuesday when the mini-truck loaded with Reverse Osmosis (RO) water bottles was reversing through a narrow lane at a T-junction. The toddler, who was playing nearby, suddenly came onto the road, police said.

“By the time the driver noticed the child and could stop the vehicle, its rear wheel had run over the boy, leaving him with grievous head injuries,” an officer said.

The driver allegedly fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle and leaving the injured child behind, police said.

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“The incident took place barely a few metres from the victim’s house. When his mother, who was busy with household chores, learnt about the incident, she rushed to the spot. The police were alerted through the emergency helpline 112,” the officer added. The child’s father was away at work at the time.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The toddler is survived by his parents and three elder sisters. The toddler’s family, originally from Bihar, lived in a rented accommodation in Shahdara village in Sector 141.

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Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the driver at Sector 142 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, 24, was involved in RO water supply work in the area and reportedly lived next to the victim’s house. He was a relative of the family’s landlord, police said.