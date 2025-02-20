Noida traffic cops enforces lane driving rules at key stretches

The Noida traffic police have begun enforcing lane driving violations at three critical stretches—Charkha roundabout near Amity University, Gardens Galleria Mall to Film City, and Bird Feeding Point near Dalit Prerna Sthal—from Wednesday to curb congestion caused by abrupt lane changes. On the first day of enforcement, 335 challans were issued to violators, with a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, officials said. Noida police have deployed three traffic personnel at each of the designated stretches during peak hours—8 am to 1 pm and 4pm to 9pm—to manually issue challans. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Noida deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said that multiple display boards have been installed at these intersections to alert drivers about the designated lane-changing zones. “Commuters will not be allowed to change lanes at the end of the junction, which disrupts the traffic. They are advised to adhere to the rules, failing which challans will be issued,” Yadav added.

The official added that once drivers become familiar with these rules, violators will face a harsher penalty. “After some time, if commuters continue to violate the lane-changing norms, we will consider it dangerous driving and impose a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 184 of the MV Act,” a senior traffic officer said, adding that two-wheelers are usually exempted from this unless the rider’s abrupt lane changes causes traffic congestions. In such cases, challans will be registered against violating riders.

Strict enforcement to reduce traffic congestion, accidents

The police have deployed three traffic personnel at each of the designated stretches during peak hours—8 am to 1 pm and 4pm to 9pm—to manually issue challans using mobile phones. In two to three months, cameras will be installed to automate monitoring and enforcement.

DCP Yadav explained that the problem of sudden lane changes has been prevalent, especially during rush hours. “We have noticed for some time that abrupt lane changes force other vehicles to brake suddenly or make speed adjustments, creating a ripple effect that disrupts traffic flow and increases the risk of side-swipe accidents and rear-end collisions,” he said.

Key junctions under surveillance

The designated lane-changing zones will begin approximately 500 metres before an intersection and end about 100 metres before it. “Multiple signboards will alert drivers that they are approaching a lane-changing zone and must stick to their lane according to their destination,” Yadav said. “If anyone crosses the lane-changing zone and suddenly turns left or right outside the zone, they will be fined for violating the rule. For instance, a vehicle coming from the Noida Motorway towards the Chilla border and cruising in the right lane cannot suddenly shift left, blocking three lanes of traffic. A challan will be issued in such cases.”

The first lane-changing zone will be at the bird feeding point (the turn from Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal), which diverts Noida expressway traffic to the Film City flyover, Chilla, and DND borders; the second near the Gardens Galleria Mall road, which diverts traffic from Botanical Garden and the Elevated Road to the Film City flyover and Noida Expressway; and the third at the Charkha roundabout near Amity University.

Explaining the concept of lane changing zones, the DCP said, “These zones will start about 500 metres before the intersection and end nearly 100 metres before it. We will place multiple signboards alerting drivers that they are about to enter the lane-changing zone and urging them to stick to their lane. Once inside the zone, drivers will be required to change lanes according to their destination.”

“If anyone crosses the lane-changing zone and suddenly turns left or right to change lanes outside the zone (near the intersection), then (s)he will be fined for violating the lane change zone rule. For example, vehicles coming from the Noida Expressway and headed to the Chilla border are cruising in the right lane. If the driver suddenly moves left, blocking three lanes of traffic, then a challan will be issued.”