Noida: Traffic diversion likely from DND flyway to Shilp Haat on Tuesday

Traffic diversions are likely to come into effect between Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and the Shilp Haat in Sector 33 on Tuesday morning in view of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel scheduled visit to the Saras Mela, Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police said on Monday. Vvisitors at the Saras Ajeevika Mela, organised by the ministry of rural development at Noida Haat, in Sector 33, Noida, on Monday. (Sunil GHish/HT Photo)

The Saras Ajeevika Mela opened on Monday.

The colourful fair, which will is being held till March 4 at Noida Haat in Sector 33A, will feature artefacts from over 400 rural women from 28 states, and will include items such as handicrafts, handloom and regional cuisines.

According to officials, that the Governor will come from Delhi to the venue around 12 noon and diversion may be required for a few minutes to let the dignitaries pass.

The traffic going from Chilla border to Greater Noida will be diverted from Sector 14A towards Sector 15 roundabout and further towards DSC Road, a traffic police advisory said.

Additionally, vehicles using DND flyway to go towards Greater Noida will be diverted towards Sector 18 via Rajnigandha Chowk. Those coming from sector 60 towards DND flyway will be diverted from sector 71 towards Sector 37 and City Centre, it added.

“The diversion will only be made in case of excessive traffic, depending on the requirement. People should, however, use alternative routes as much as possible,” said a senior traffic police official. Commuters can use the traffic police control room number 9971009001 for any help or queries.

