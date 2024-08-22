Noida: Two buildings in the way, design of Bhangel elevated road changed

The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has got changed the design of the 5.5km elevated road that is being built above Dadri road to offer a seamless ride to commuters between Noida and Greater Noida. Noida authority said the 6km elevated road, which is being built above Dadri road, will be ready by end of 2024 (Sunil Ghish/HT Photo)

Officials said the design of the elevated road, being constructed at a cost of ₹600 crore, has been changed because two unapproved buildings were coming in the way of the project, which was proposed to reduce the congestion on Dadri road that connects Noida with Dadri town through Greater Noida.

“The new design has been approved and the report with the new design is awaited from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) which conducted a study before preparing the report having the specific details of this project. The elevated road project is expected to become functional by December end, 2024, as work in ongoing without any hindrance. Work is pending only on a small stretch, where the new design will be applicable,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“In the new design, the road width has been reduced by 0.5 metres in a manner that it does not hinder the flow of traffic,” said Khatri.

In the new design, the width of the Bhangel elevated road will be reduced by 0.5 metres (from 24.50 metres) due to the obstruction posed by two buildings. As a result, balconies of these buildings will also be partially demolished by about one and a half feet, said officials.

“After that small stretch, the road’s width will be 24.50 metres and the final design of the elevated road is currently undergoing testing at IIT-Roorkee. This proposal, put forward by the authority’s civil department, received approval from the Noida authority board last month.The construction of this six-lane, 5.5 km elevated road, which has faced delays due to several factors, was recently obstructed by the presence of these multi-storey buildings,” said another Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

“The elevated road, including its carriageways and crash barriers on both sides, has a total width of 24.50 metres, with each side having a 12m carriageway and a 0.5metre median gap, said the official.

These buildings fall within the alignment of the elevated road, near pillar number 122 on the right side, making it impossible to proceed with the pier cap work, said officials. The buildings have encroached upon the road’s main carriageway by up to 2.5 metres, with one of their main columns also situated within this area.

Officials said the building owners have agreed to remove the balconies extending 1.5 metres from the column towards the road. However, they requested that the main columns of their buildings be preserved to prevent structural damage.

The proposed solution involves adjusting the width of the left-side carriageway from pier numbers 124 to 121, with gradual reductions and increases in width to preserve the integrity of the building while allowing for the construction of the elevated road.The revised structural design has been submitted to IIT-Roorkee for testing.The construction of this elevated road, which is 80% complete, said officials.