Noida wall collapse tragedy: Sub-contractor who provided labourers held | 5 points

Hours after at least four persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Noida's Sector 21, a sub-contractor who had supplied labourers to the contractor of the society was arrested on Tuesday.

According to officials, drain cleaning work was being carried out at Jal Vayu Vihar residential township by workers hired by the Noida administration when the society’s boundary wall fell off. The chief executive officer of the Noida Authority said compensation is being provided to the kin of the deceased labourers.

Here are the top five updates on the accident:

1. Sub-contractor Gul Mohammad, who supplied the labourers to the contractor of the society, was arrested from Sector 20. The arrest was made on the basis of one of the victim's family's complaints, said the Gautam Buddha Nagar police.

2. The chief executive officer of the Noida, Ritu Maheshwari, announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to each of the deceased's kin.

Also read: Noida board to meet today, may decide on land cost of DLF Mall of India

3. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh earlier called for action against the guilty over the housing society's wall collapse that left four workers dead. The BJP leader also assured of extending all possible help to the families of the victims. "On receiving information about the collapse of the wall of Jalvayu Vihar housing society of Noida Sector-21, I spoke to the District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar and the officers of the police department present on the spot," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Two held for selling fake degrees in Noida

4. The Noida MLA added in another tweet, “I have asked to speed up the rescue work and investigate the incident and take action against the culprits. Along with this, I have asked to ensure all possible help to the injured and the families of the deceased in this incident.”

5. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives and directed senior officials to conduct rescue operations on "war footing".