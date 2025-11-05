Noida woman lawyer ends life after man refuses to marry her, threatens to leak videos

A 24-year-old woman lawyer died by suicide at her home in Noida, Sector 105, on Monday afternoon allegedly after her lawyer friend refused to marry her and also threatened to make her private videos public, police said on Tuesday adding that a case of abetment to suicide was registered and the man detained. In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a private school in Greater Noida, Ecotech 3 on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The deceased, a resident of Noida Sector 105 was a practising lawyer at a private firm. The man, originally from Bihar, is a resident of Noida’s Sector 76 and runs a law firm in New Delhi.

Both she and the accused lawyer had met after one of her college friends provided her internship at his law firm in Delhi where she was hired as a counsel after six months, said her family.

“On Monday around 5.30pm, her father, an electrical contractor, found her hanging in her room. The family rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead and subsequently police were informed,” said a police officer.

Her father said, “My daughter was friends with a Delhi-based lawyer in his early 30s for the past one-and-a-half years. Later, he got into a relationship with her after promising to marry her.”

“We also agreed to their wedding. But for the past one month, he started delaying the wedding saying his mother refused to approve of their relationship. He kept telling us that he was trying to convince his mother,” said the father. “A few days ago, my daughter and the man quarrelled over this matter and he informed her that his marriage has been already fixed with someone else by his parents in May 2025.”

On Monday afternoon, the woman’s family called him to discuss the issue and a heated argument took place.

“He threatened us, including my daughter, that he has recorded her private videos and would circulate it on social media if they dared to pressure him for marriage,” said the father.

“My daughter said she wanted to be alone for some time and went to her room. The man also followed her in to pacify the issue and later left,” he said.

After an hour, when the father entered her room, he found her hanging, said police.

Late Monday night, the woman’s family submitted a complaint against the man at Sector 39 police.

“We have registered a case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 39 police station against the suspect on Tuesday and are investigating the allegations made by the family. As of now, no video has been found from the suspect’s possession,” said Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), adding that the suspect was detained and further investigation is on.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a private school in Greater Noida, Ecotech 3 on Tuesday.

Police said the man, a resident of Tusyana Village in Bisrakh in Greater Noida, was working as a gardner at a School in Ecotech 3. “His body was sent for post-mortem and it came to light that he took the extreme step due to a domestic dispute,” said Noida police in a statement.